Court exempts Yorgen Fenech from testifying in constitutional case

Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has been temporarily excused from testifying in ongoing constitutional proceedings filed by Manuel Delia.

Delia had opened constitutional proceedings in the wake of restrictions imposed by a court on public discussion about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. He is claiming the court order breached his right to freedom of expression.

The constitutional case, filed by Delia in October, challenges a ban which he says undermines the role of journalists in informing the public and restricts legitimate commentary on one of the most high-profile cases in Malta’s recent history.

Fenech, who is awaiting trial in connection with the assassination of Caruana Galizia, had earlier filed an application to intervene in Delia’s case—a request granted by the court. However, during Wednesday’s sitting before Madam Justice Anna Felice in the First Hall of the Civil Court, a dispute arose over whether Fenech should be made to testify.

Delia’s lawyer, Eve Borg Costanzi, told the court that following an approved summons issued in April 2025, Fenech was expected to take the witness stand. However, his lawyer Charles Mercieca raised concerns that testifying might compromise his client’s right to a fair trial in separate criminal proceedings, stating that Fenech would be invoking his right to silence if questioned.

Mercieca also said that a legally authenticated copy of the court decree banning public discussion about the murder case was available and could be submitted as evidence, potentially making Fenech’s testimony unnecessary.

When asked by the court to disclose the questions in advance, Borg Costanzi argued that Fenech should be placed under oath before being questioned. Mercieca objected to the idea of administering the oath before seeing the questions.

The judge ultimately decided not to administer the oath and opted to exempt Fenech from testifying at this point in time, citing the possibility of prejudicing ongoing criminal proceedings. She noted, however, that the exemption was limited to this stage and left open the possibility of revisiting the issue later.

In a courtroom exchange, Mercieca dictated a note for the record, reiterating that Fenech had been summoned in a constitutional case that relates to entirely separate criminal proceedings. He stressed that the plaintiff could easily obtain the information sought through the registrar of the Criminal Court, without risking potential prejudice to Fenech’s criminal trial.

Borg Costanzi responded that while Fenech has a right to silence, this should not automatically exempt him from answering non-incriminating questions relevant to the constitutional claim.

The sitting was adjourned to July, when a representative from the Office of the Attorney General is expected to testify.

Manuel Delia is being represented by lawyers Eve Borg Costanzi and Matthew Cutajar.

Yorgen Fenech is represented by lawyer Charles Mercieca.

The State Advocate is represented by lawyers Manuel Galea, Maurizio Cordina, and Maronia Magri.

The case is being heard by Madam Justice Anna Felice