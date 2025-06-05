Two men charged in major fraud and money laundering case targeting elderly victims

Two men have been charged in court and accused of running a wide-ranging fraud and money laundering operation targeting elderly people and other victims, with alleged illicit profits amounting to hundreds of thousands of euro.

Alexander Anthony Gialanze Whiteford, 42, and Andre Frendo, 33, appeared before the Court of Magistrates in connection with a series of sophisticated scams, including the fraudulent misappropriation of funds from a 69-year-old woman, and other victims.

Gialanze Whiteford, a dual Maltese-British national residing in Siġġiewi, is facing numerous serious charges. These include fraud by false pretences, aggravated misappropriation, large-scale money laundering, and breaching court-imposed bail conditions on two separate occasions earlier this year.

Prosecutors claimed he acted through deceit, misusing false names and qualifications to manipulate victims, and used various means to hide or launder proceeds from criminal activities.

His co-accused, Frendo, was charged separately with complicity in these offences. He is accused of aiding Gialanze Whiteford in executing fraudulent schemes, helping to launder money and benefiting from the proceeds of the crime.

The alleged illicit profits total over €167,000 in Gialanze Whiteford’s case and €55,000 in Frendo’s. Prosecutors requested freezing orders on their bank accounts and assets, including a Revolut account registered to Gialanze Whiteford.

During the sitting, the defence team for both men requested bail. However, the court denied bail to Gialanze Whiteford due to the seriousness of the charges and his breach of previous bail conditions. The court also noted his previous convictions and the high risk of tampering with evidence or reoffending.

Frendo, on the other hand, was granted bail against a €2,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €3,000. He must also adhere to strict conditions imposed by the court.

Frendo is being represent by Chris Camilleri while Alexander Anthony Gialanze Whiteford is being represented by Charles Mercieca.

Franco Debono is representing the victim.