Man dies after falling from roof of his Mosta home

A 67-year-old man from Mosta has lost his life after falling from the roof of his home.

The incident occurred at around 7:15am, in Antinni Street, Mosta.

According to police, preliminary investigations found that the man fell approximately one storey from the roof of his residence.

A medical team was called on site, but the man was later certified dead when taken to Mater Dei Hospital

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud appointed several experts to assist in the inquiry of the case. Police investigations are ongoing.