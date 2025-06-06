menu

Man seriously injured after falling from ladder in residential yard

A 61-year old man suffers serious injuries after falling from ladder while working in a residential Lija yard

juliana_zammit
6 June 2025, 2:16pm
by Juliana Zammit

A 61-year-old man from Mqabba was seriously injured after falling from a ladder while working in a residential Lija yard

The police said the accident happened at around 10am at Santa Mansweta Street, Lija

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, before the man was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Investigations by the Police, together with the Occupational Health and Safety Authority and the Building and Construction Authority are still ongoing.

Juliana Zammit
