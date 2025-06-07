Man dies after getting crushed by own truck in Ħal Far accident

A 67-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ died this morning in an accident at the Ħal Far industrial estate.

The accident occurred at around 7:30am when police were alerted that a person had been injured after being hit by a vehicle.

Preliminary investigations showed that a MAN truck, which the victim had been operating, moved forward on its own for some reason, trapping the man between it and another parked truck.

A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital arrived on site, but the man was certified dead at the scene.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is leading an inquiry and has appointed several experts to assist.

Police investigations, together with the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, are ongoing.