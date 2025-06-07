Motorcyclist grievously injured in Xewkija accident

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident at Xewkija on Friday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at around 5:30pm in Triq l-Imġarr.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim, who was driving a KTM motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a Mazda CX-3 driven by a 36-year-old woman from Xagħra.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and he was transferred to the Gozo General Hosptial, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.