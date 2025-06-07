menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Xewkija accident

Man hospitalised after Gozo traffic collision

karl_azzopardi
7 June 2025, 12:35pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Gozo General Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Gozo General Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident at Xewkija on Friday afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at around 5:30pm in Triq l-Imġarr.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim, who was driving a KTM motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a Mazda CX-3 driven by a 36-year-old woman from Xagħra.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and he was transferred to the Gozo General Hosptial, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.