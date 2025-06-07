Another traffic fatality: Motorcyclist dies in Isla

menu

Man, 43, dies after losing control of motorcycle in Isla

7 June 2025
by Karl Azzopardi
A 43-year-old man from Isla died this afternoon following a traffic accident on Juan B Azopardo Street.

Police were informed of the incident at around 5 pm. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man was riding a Honda motorcycle when he lost control and crashed into a bollard separating the road from the pavement.

A medical team provided assistance on site, but the motorcyclist was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has been informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

