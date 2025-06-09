Man set to be extradited to Hungary over forgery of documentation

A Syrian man wanted in Hungary over forged documentation crimes is set to be extradited after his claims of ongoing protection proceedings.

A court heard on Monday 53-year-old Syrian man, Loiai Aljelda, could face five years imprisonment following a European Arrest Warrant issued by Hungarian authorities.

The decision was handed down by Magistrate Dr. Leonard Caruana in the Court of Magistrates, following a request by the Maltese police, represented by Inspector Roderick Spiteri.

According to court documents, Aljelda was convicted in Hungary in 2020 for a number of criminal offences, including those related to falsified documents. He was sentenced to eight years in prison but served approximately three years under arrest and detention between 2020 and 2023. He was then released conditionally.

However, prior to the final decision on his appeal in 2024, Aljelda left Hungary and arrived in Malta, allegedly without authorisation. Hungarian authorities deemed his departure unlawful and issued a European Arrest Warrant to have him returned.

In court, Aljelda argued that he had left Hungary legally after being issued a release certificate and claimed he was unaware that his criminal case was still ongoing.

He also said he had been given a 10-year re-entry ban to Hungary and that his application for protection in Malta was under review.

The Maltese court rejected these arguments, ruling that despite his release, Aljelda was still subject to judicial proceedings and a custodial sentence under Hungarian law. The court further found that due process had been followed in Hungary and dismissed claims that extradition would violate the legal principle of ne bis in idem, which prevents a person from being tried twice for the same offence.

The court ordered Aljelda’s extradition, though the transfer cannot occur for at least seven days to allow time for an appeal.

According to the Hungarian judgment, Aljelda still has four years, 11 months, and six days remaining on his prison sentence.