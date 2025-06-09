Prosecution failures lead to acquittal of two men in two separate but linked cases

A Serbian national and a Maltese resident were acquitted in separate but linked cases, citing lack of evidence and the prosecution’s failure to present its main witness.

The decisions were delivered in two separate rulings by Magistrate Simone Grech at the Gozo court.

Viktor Markovic, a 39-year-old Serbian citizen temporarily residing in Malta, was cleared of all charges related to an attempted burglary at a private residence in Żebbuġ, Gozo, on 9 August 2023.

Markovic had been facing multiple charges, including attempted theft, making threats, trespassing, and breaching bail conditions. The prosecution alleged he entered the property of Paschalino Cefai between 11:45am and noon, possibly carrying a weapon or replica, and attempted to steal items valued between €232 and €2,329.

However, the case collapsed after the prosecution failed to summon the alleged victim—the only direct witness to the incident. The court noted that while other witnesses were presented, they could only recount second-hand information and had not witnessed the events themselves.

Magistrate Simone Grech criticised the prosecution for failing to present the “best possible evidence”, namely the testimony of the victim. After reviewing all submitted documents and hearing the available testimony, the court ruled there was insufficient evidence to convict Markovic beyond reasonable doubt. It also rejected a request to confiscate his bail deposit, fully acquitting him of all charges.

Inspector Bernard-Charles Spiteri led the prosecution.

In a related case, the court also acquitted 43-year-old Paschalino Cefai of multiple charges stemming from separate incidents between 6 and 9 August 2023, also in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

Cefai was accused of grievously injuring Markovic, slightly injuring his partner Robyn Vella, causing damage to a Volkswagen vehicle, threatening Vella with a sharp weapon, breaching bail conditions, and being a repeat offender.

During the proceedings, Vella requested that charges related to her be dropped, and the only other witness, Tereza Cefai, testified that she was not present during the incidents. Markovic’s own statement, which could have implicated Cefai, was described by the court as vague and lacking sufficient detail to support a conviction.

The magistrate concluded that the court had no proof beyond reasonable doubt and thus acquitted Cefai of all charges.

Correction: A previous version spoke of two magistrates delivering the two judgments. In actual fact it was the same magistrate who presided over the two different cases.