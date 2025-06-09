Drug trafficking, assault, theft: St Julian's police face hectic weekend

Police in St Julian’s were swamped this weekend following a series of incidents near Malta’s entertainment hub including theft, drug trafficking, and uncooperative suspects.

On Friday evening, while the police were on a routine patrol in the Paceville area, they noticed two individuals selling balloons filled with Nitrous Oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.

Following police observation, it resulted that people were purchasing these balloons and consuming the gas, leading police to stop the vendors and seize 18 canisters of Nitrous Oxide.

Later that same evening, the police noticed two individuals who are no strangers to the law breaching the curfew conditions imposed on them by the court as part of their bail terms, and were later arrested.

Around midnight, the police observed a man trafficking cannabis. He was arrested and brought before the court, where he admitted to the charges against him and was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined €500.

At around 5:30am on Saturday, a man reported that he had been robbed near Spinola Garden. The police went to the scene and conducted a patrol with the victim to help identify the aggressor, who was identified shortly afterward and found in possession of the stolen wallet and mobile phone.

He was arrested and taken to court, where he admitted to the charges and was sentenced to three years of effective imprisonment.

On Saturday evening, during routine patrols in the same locality, they were called to assist with a traffic incident involving two cars, during which an argument broke out among those involved.

During the argument, two of the five individuals involved were arrested after refusing to cooperate with the police.

One of them assaulted the officers and was taken to court under arrest, where she admitted to the charges against her and was given a three-year probation sentence. Additionally, a protection order was issued in favour of the police officer.