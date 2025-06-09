Cab ride to Golden Bay ends with violent altercation, stabbing

A cab ride to Golden Bay turned into a violent confrontation, leaving one passenger with three stab wounds and a 23-year-old man facing serious criminal charges.

The incident took place on 7 June at around 1pm, when three individuals entered the St Julian’s police station to report that they had been attacked by their cab driver.

According to their account, while en route to Golden Bay, the driver allegedly began acting aggressively. Upon reaching Triq is-Sirk, the driver reportedly ordered them out of the vehicle and then stabbed one of the passengers in the face, back, and head with a pointed weapon.

Police investigations led to the identification of the vehicle’s registered owner, who told officers that someone else had been using the car and the person was currently in Ethiopia. Officers later showed the photo of the alleged aggressor to the owner but he did not recognise him.

The breakthrough in the case came the next day when a man walked into the police station to file a report. Police recognised him as the same individual identified in the stabbing and arrested him.

Prosecutor Darryl Farr said he was presented CCTV footage which appeared to show that the initial act of aggression had come from one of the three passengers. Despite this, the driver was charged with grievous bodily harm and related offences. He pleaded not guilty in court.

Defence Gianluca Cappitta argued that the altercation was a confrontation started by the group, not the accused, and that his client was outnumbered. The defence requested bail, insisting the context of the fight should be taken into account.

However, the court denied the bail request, citing the serious nature of the injuries inflicted and the fact that key civilian witnesses still need to testify. The magistrate urged the prosecution to expedite the summoning of these witnesses so that their evidence can be heard.

The accused remains in custody. The case continues.