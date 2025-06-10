Maksar gang trial: Judge hands down four life sentences

Updated at 3:34pm with sentence

The assassins behind the murders of Carmel Chircop and the suppliers of the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

All four men in the trial—brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, known as tal-Maksar, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio—were found guilty last week of involvement in the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop.

Reacting to the sentence outside of court Carmel Chircop's widow, Mary Rose Chircop thanked investigators, Judge Edwina Grima, the prosecution, and all those responsible for today's results. She also thanked her lawyer Vince Galea for his support as well as her family and friends who were always supportive ever since the murder.

Her lawyer Vince Galea described today's sentence as the end of a very long chapter for the Chircop family.

Prosecution and defence's final arguments prior to sentencing

The prosecution and lawyers from the defence made their arguments on Tuesday morning.

Leading the charge was prosecutor Anthony Vella, who reminded the court of the weighty verdict delivered by the jury just days ago.

“This should send a strong message to society,” he said, “not just to the victims’ families, but to the public both locally and internationally.”

To underscore the severity of the crime and the consistency of legal precedent, Vella listed several past cases with similar charges where juries returned guilty verdicts followed by life sentences. Among them, a 7-2 verdict that resulted in life imprisonment and a 6-3 verdict, which also led to life imprisonment.

He argued that, in light of these examples and the fact that the jury found Adrian Agius and his co-accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt, a life sentence is warranted—especially given the gravity of the double murder charges.

Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, speaking on behalf of the Caruana Galizia family, painted a haunting picture of the impact of Daphne’s assassination. She recalled how, in the wake of the verdict, the family relived not only their loss but also the terror of her final moments.

“She was burned alive,” Comodini Cachia said solemnly. “Her children lost the warmth of their mother, her husband lost his partner, and her grandchildren will never know their grandmother.”

She referred to witness testimonies describing the explosion, the screams, and the horror experienced by one of Daphne’s sons, who ran toward the wreckage only to realise he was looking at his mother’s remains and trying desperately to shield her dignity from public view.

Lawyer Vincent Galea, representing the family of Carmel Chircop, added that the pain caused by his murder remains raw and enduring.

Defence counters with emphasis on nuance

Defence lawyer Alfred Abela, representing Robert Agius, argued that the sentencing must reflect the jury's precise conclusion. He pointed out that Agius was not found guilty in the Chircop murder and that in the Caruana Galizia case, the jury’s 8-1 vote suggests at least some doubt remained.

“If the jury believed he deserved life imprisonment, they would have returned a unanimous 9-0 verdict,” Abela argued. “The sentence must respect this distinction.”

Nicholas Mifsud, appearing for Adrian Agius, echoed this view, emphasising that the court’s role now is not just to punish, but to balance justice with fairness and proportionality.

Lawyer Lesley Cuschieri, representing George Degiorgio—who was convicted on a 7-2 vote—stressed that this margin showed the presence of doubt among the jurors. “Two jurors, even after hearing all the evidence, were not morally convinced,” he said, citing previous cases where similar verdicts led to sentences under 40 years.

Meanwhile, lawyer Ishmael Psaila, representing Jamie Vella, reminded the court that Vella had no prior criminal record before this case and had never set foot in prison before his arrest. Psaila urged the judge to consider this fact and not lump all the accused under a single sentencing standard.

The courtroom now awaits the judge’s final sentencing decision, which is expected in the coming hours. While the prosecution insists only a life sentence can reflect the scale of the crime, the defence hopes the court will acknowledge the complexities within the jury’s verdicts.

Last Thursday, the jury found the four guilty of various serious charges, including complicity in the car bomb assassination of Caruana Galizia in Bidnija in 2017, and the fatal shooting of Chircop in Birkirkara in 2015. The verdict followed a high-profile five-week trial which drew national attention.

The case is being presided over by Judge Edwina Grima, and the ruling is regarded as one of the most significant in Malta’s criminal history.

Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were deemed complicit in Caruana Galizia’s murder, while George Degiorgio, also known as iċ-Ċiniż, was also found guilty in her case. Both Vella and Degiorgio were convicted for their roles in Chircop’s killing, which stemmed from a financial dispute of approximately €600,000. Adrian Agius, brother of Robert, was also found guilty as an accomplice in Chircop’s case.

The jury reached its conclusion after nearly eight hours of deliberation.

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family welcomed the jury result, but emphasised that much remains unresolved, particularly pointing to ongoing institutional shortcomings.

Her son, Matthew Caruana Galizia, stated that their fight for justice continues, and they remain committed to upholding Daphne’s legacy and ideals.