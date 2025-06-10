Man denied bail after being accused of vagrancy, begging in Marsa

Matthew Falzon, 41, was brought before a magistrate today after he was arrested in Marsa and charged with multiple offences related to vagrancy and begging.

The court heard how, according to police, Falzon had been living a life of “idleness and vagabondage” and was repeatedly seen disturbing the public to solicit money.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences took place on the morning of 9 June, at around 8:45am in Marsa. The court was told that Falzon had no apparent means of income, no employment, and had not made any efforts to seek work or rehabilitation.

Defence lawyers requested bail, arguing that Falzon had cooperated with the police and posed no serious threat to public safety. However, the prosecution strongly objected, highlighting the accused’s repeat-offender status and the nature of the allegations.

The presiding magistrate noted the seriousness and repetitive nature of the charges, as well as Falzon’s status as a recidivist, and rejected the bail request. The court ordered that Falzon remain in custody until the next stage of proceedings.

The case was prosecuted by Inspector Gabria Gatt. The accused was represented by lawyer Silvan Pulis.