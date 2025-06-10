Man charged with threatening ex at knifepoint so she would 'know what the tip feels like'

A 36-year-old man from Żejtun, already known to the police, was charged in court on Tuesday with threatening his former partner with a knife and causing her minor injuries during a series of violent incidents.

Ian Zammit appeared before Magistrate Charmaine Galea and pleaded not guilty to a total of 13 charges, which include assault, threats, breaching court-imposed conditions, and recidivism.

According to the prosecution, led by Inspector Christian Cauch, the victim filed a report at police headquarters on Monday at around 3:45pm, claiming she had been living in fear for weeks due to repeated intimidation by Zammit, who is allegedly a drug addict and was still residing with her at the time.

The woman described multiple incidents over the past two weeks in which she felt endangered. In one alarming episode, Zammit allegedly held a knife to her neck and told her she needed to “know what the tip feels like.”

She further claimed that he threatened to burn her car, physically assault her to the point where she would need a wheelchair, and even harm her children from a previous relationship. In another reported act of intimidation, Zammit is said to have sent her an intimate video of the two via Messenger, which he later deleted but which she had already seen.

The situation escalated most recently when the pair were on their way to drop Zammit off at his residence after he agreed to move out. An argument broke out, reportedly turning physical and resulting in light injuries to the woman.

Zammit is also accused of violating existing court orders and conditions, adding to the severity of the case. Given his criminal record and repeated breaches, the court was informed that he is considered a reoffender under Maltese law.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri made no request for bail during the hearing. The accused was remanded in custody pending further proceedings.