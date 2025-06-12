Another road fatality as cyclist dies in Marsaskala

A cyclist was killed in a fatal accident in Marsaskala on Thursday morning.

The accident happened at around 10:00am in Villa Bate Street and claimed the life of a 67 year-old-man who lives in Żejtun.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a Peugeot Partner van driven by a 38-year-old man from the Ivory Coast was struck by a Nissan March driven by a 43-year-old Italian woman and the cyclist.

Police said that a 38-year-old Italian woman was also in the Nissan and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.