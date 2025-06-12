Jeanette Aquilina slams ‘leaks’ from police over domestic dispute with husband Robert

Jeanette Aquilina, wife of former Repubblika President Robert Aquilina, has issued a public statement addressing reports of a domestic dispute at their home late last month, refuting claims of violence and a request for forgiveness in court.

In her declaration, dated 11 June, Jeanette Aquilina stated the incident involved shouting, which drew the attention of police assigned to guard their home for family security. She explicitly denied that either she or her husband resorted to violence against each other during the argument.

“My husband and I are deeply sorry that, in the hours and days following this dispute, our marriage was publicly ridiculed by people whose aim is certainly not to protect the interests of the family we have built together over the past 20 years,” she stated.

Aquilina heavily criticised what she described as “leaks from the Police Corps, invented and exaggerated stories that were written, and public statements that were made,” saying they were intended to cause harm and were “greatly damaging to us and our three minor children.”

She expressed a shared desire with her husband to move past these events in a way they believe is beneficial for them both and their children.

Furthermore, Jeanette Aquilina claimed her statements to the police are being “exploited and manipulated to persecute and assassinate the character of my husband Robert”. She confirmed that on 10 June she asked the court to halt proceedings against her husband.

“Contrary to what is being reported by the Labour Party media, my request yesterday did not consist of forgiveness,” she clarified.

She stressed the issues between her and Robert are “familial and not criminal,” primarily stemming from “intense stress we had been enduring due to Robert's involvement in public life”.

“I do not want to be and will not be a participant in any persecution against my husband Robert,” she said.