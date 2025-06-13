Owners of collapsed buildings considering legal action

Santumas Shareholdings Plc, owners of two properties in the recently collapsed Tania Flats in Paceville, St. Julian's, announced Thursday they are considering legal action to recover damages from the incident.

The company stated it “reserves all its rights at law and will pursue legal action, as may be necessary and opportune, to recover all damages suffered as a result of this incident.”

The statement was issued after a block of apartments known as Tania Flats on Paceville Street collapsedWednesday. Santumas Shareholdings confirmed ownership of a ground-floor maisonette and the overlying apartment 1 in the affected block.

According to Santumas Shareholdings, they engaged an architect to inspect their premises due to ongoing works on an adjacent site owned by third parties. Technical reports commissioned by the company on Monday indicated the structural stability of their properties had become “critically compromised.”

The company immediately alerted authorities, including the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), and the Malta Police Force, on 9 June. They also directly informed occupants and owners of properties in the block, demanding immediate evacuation.

On Wednesdaya second report was filed with the Malta Police Force by a company representative and their architect, alongside the architect of the adjacent site's developer.

Santumas Shareholdings expressed gratitude to the police and other authorities for their

“work, professionalism, and dedication” in addressing their concerns and ensuring public safety.

The company pledged to continue assisting authorities in the aftermath of the incident and will support any ongoing or future investigations into the events of 11 June. A further statement is expected once all facts are ascertained and any investigations are concluded, the company said.