Man charged after allegedly attacking uncle over drug money dispute

A 42-year-old unemployed man has been placed under arrest after allegedly assaulting his uncle during a heated argument over money, believed to be related to drug use.

The incident, which occurred over the weekend, led to the man appearing in court on Monday to face multiple serious charges.

The man, whose identity is being withheld at this stage, stands accused of causing grievous injuries to his uncle, threatening and insulting him, and breaching a probation order previously issued by the court. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The accused is believed to have approached his grandmother for money, allegedly to support his drug habit. When his uncle intervened and refused to hand over any cash, the argument escalated.

According to reports, the accused physically assaulted his uncle, striking him in the face and inflicting injuries that required medical treatment. Medical professionals later certified the injuries as grievous. The victim is currently recovering at Mater Dei Hospital.

During the altercation, the accused also sustained a broken arm.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Astrid May Grima. At this stage, his legal counsel, lawyer Yanika Bugeja, did not request bail, citing the fact that the accused resides with a key witness in the case.

The court also heard that the prosecution intends to call the accused’s mother to testify in a future hearing.

Prosecutor Valentina Cassar, representing the Office of the Attorney General and supported by Inspector Audrey Miallef, requested a protection order on behalf of the victim.

Initially, the court indicated that such an order was unnecessary given the accused’s current detention. However, upon learning that the victim is the accused's uncle, the magistrate issued the protection order to ensure the victim’s safety.