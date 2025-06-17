Chaos in court as Sliema murder accused claims human rights breach

One of the co-accused in the Sliema double murder trial erupted in protest again on Tuesday, demanding a postponement on the grounds that he lacked his preferred legal representation and that his current lawyer had insufficient time to prepare his defence.

Presiding over the trial, Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras allowed the accused, Daniel Muka, to re-enter Courtroom 22 after he had been ordered to follow proceedings remotely the day before due to security concerns. Addressing him directly, the judge warned Muka that his presence in court would be conditional on his maintaining appropriate courtroom behavior, stating that any misconduct would result in his immediate removal.

Shortly after proceedings began, the court heard testimony from the Director of Prisons, Chris Siegersma, regarding Muka’s behavior earlier in the day. Siegersma testified that Muka had initially refused to attend court, claiming he lacked legal representation and wished to follow proceedings from prison. According to Siegersma, Muka threatened to "cause total chaos" if forced to appear in person. However, he was ultimately brought to court without incident.

Tensions escalated when lawyer Mario Mifsud, recently appointed by Muka to replace his previous legal aid counsel Josette Sultana, filed a constitutional application. Mifsud argued that the accused had not been granted adequate time to prepare his defence and requested a short adjournment of the jury proceedings. The prosecution, led by Maria Francesca Spiteri from the Office of the Attorney General, objected. The court, after considering the request, rejected the application.

In response, Mifsud withdrew from the case, prompting a furious outburst from Muka. “It is my right to choose my lawyer. You cannot suspend it for a few hours?

Galea Sciberras responded that Muka still had legal representation through Josette Sultana. But Muka defiantly rejected her involvement, raising his voice again: “I do not want her here. You’re not giving me my human rights.”

The judge then ordered Muka to be removed from the courtroom. As he was escorted out, he continued to protest loudly: “This is a breach of human rights!”