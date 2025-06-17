Woman accused of stealing money and cheques from employer’s home granted bail

A woman charged with stealing €3,300 in cash and two cheques from her employer’s home has been released on bail under strict conditions, following her arraignment.

The incident came to light after the victim filed a police report on 13 June, claiming that a sum of money and two cheques had gone missing from a safe inside her home. No signs of forced entry were found, so suspicion quickly fell on Charmaine Borg — the accused who regularly cleaned the property.

Police summoned Borg for questioning, but she initially failed to appear and was subsequently arrested. The following day, she gave an audio-visual statement to investigators.

Borg pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her defence submitted a bail request, which was opposed by the prosecution on the grounds that the accused could potentially tamper with evidence or contact the victim.

In response, the defence argued that the alleged incident took place in a private home and that Borg intended to request a protection order in favour of the alleged victim. They maintained this would prevent any interference with the case. The defence also highlighted that Borg had blocked the alleged victim on social media, refuting claims of harassment and stressing that Borg was deeply affected by the accusations.

It was also revealed that the alleged victim had initially requested €300 from Borg, followed by a second demand for €3,000.

The defence also noted that Borg is the mother of a 12-year-old boy who depends on her and that keeping her under arrest would harm both of them.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the court granted Borg bail. She is prohibited from entering Luqa, must sign a register at the Żejtun Police Station twice a week, and is subject to a curfew requiring her to remain indoors between 10:00pm and 5:30am.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the alleged victim. Bail was set at €800 with a personal guarantee of €2,000.

The accused is being defended by lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant