Man placed under probation and treatment orders after threatening ex-partner

A 39-year-old man has been handed multiple court orders, including probation and treatment, after admitting to threatening and intimidating his former partner following the breakdown of their 10-year relationship.

The accused, who has a common child with the victim, appeared before the courts on Monday and pleaded guilty to a series of charges including harassment, threats, and breaching the public peace.

The case stems from a report filed on 16 June by the man's former partner. She told police that she had discovered cocaine in their residence, which sparked a confrontation. Following the discovery, the accused began sending her threatening messages, including death threats, and showed up outside her home shouting and physically pushing her. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly under the influence of drugs.

The man currently has no fixed address and is living at his workplace.

Inspector Christian Cauchi told the court that a three-year probation order, a three-year treatment order for substance abuse, and a restraining order protecting the victim would be appropriate measures under the circumstances.

The accused’s lawyer, Yanica Barbara Sant, requested that the court also issue a ban on the accused’s name.

After hearing both sides, the court agreed with the prosecution’s recommendations. The accused was placed under a three-year probation order and a three-year treatment order. He was also fined €100 and ordered to stay away from the victim and her family under a protection and restraining order.

The court also upheld the defence's request and issued the ban.

