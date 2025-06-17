Man charged over violent assault on elderly neighbour in Mosta

A 43-year-old man has been charged following an altercation with a 79-year-old neighbour, in an incident that left the elderly man with grievous injuries.

Sliema resident Jonathan Vella was arraigned under arrest on multiple charges related to a violent argument that reportedly took place on the morning of 13 June at a residence in Mosta. The case was reported to police at the Mosta station later that day.

Police were first informed of the incident at around 2:00pm, but officers were unable to locate the suspect at his home. Vella later arrived at the police station voluntarily at around 8:30pm.

In court, Vella pleaded not guilty to a series of charges, including causing grievous bodily harm to the elderly victim. According to medical certification, he sustained grievous injuries. Prosecutors highlighted the vulnerability of the victim, noting that he was an elderly and dependent person.

The prosecution, accused Vella of not only physically injuring Mizzi but also knowingly putting the elderly man in danger and inflicting unjustifiable mental or physical suffering.

Vella also faces additional charges of making threats, using offensive language, and disturbing the public peace during the incident.

The defence requested bail, arguing that the accused voluntarily went to the police and should be released from arrest. However, this request was denied by the court, in view of the seriousness of the charges and the vulnerability of the victim.

A protection order has been requested to safeguard the victim during the proceedings.

The case is ongoing.

The proseuction is being led by AG lawyer Kristina Bartolo and inspector Ryan Vella. The accused is being represented by defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi.