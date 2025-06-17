Man found guilty of assaulting and choking former partner

A 44-year-old man from San Ġwann has been found guilty of abusing his former partner after choking and assaulting her during a dispute.

The accused has been placed under a three-year probation and treatment order, and a restraining order after pleading guilty to a series of domestic abuse charges involving his former partner.

He fathers a six-year-old daughter with the victim.

The accused, stood charged with multiple offences that took place between May and June 2025.

His case was heard before the courts following a police report filed on 10 June by the victim, who had been in a relationship with him for over six years.

The court heard how an argument between the two escalated while they were in the bedroom.

During the confrontation, he allegedly questioned whether the child was biologically his.

Matters worsened when he violently grabbed her by the neck, dragged her across the room, and demanded she obey his commands.

In a separate incident, he contacted her and reportedly threatened, her using vulgar language, further intensifying her fear.

According to medical evidence presented by Elton Caruana from the Mosta Health Centre, she suffered minor physical injuries.

The court was also told the accused made repeated threats over electronic communication and the offences occurred in the presence of a minor, making the case particularly serious under law.

The accused who has a documented history of criminal convictions, was found guilty of instilling fear of violence, light bodily harm, harassment, and breaching public peace.

Prosecuting Inspector Christian Cauchi stated imprisonment would not serve the best interest of justice, particularly due to the accused's apparent substance abuse problems.

Instead, the prosecution recommended a treatment order to support his rehabilitation, alongside a fine and protective measures for the victim.

Defence lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant supported the idea of rehabilitation and formally requested a ban of the name.

The court ultimately imposed a €100 fine, a three-year probation order, and a three-year treatment order aimed at addressing the accused’s drug issues.

It also issued a restraining order in favour of the victim and her family, ensuring their protection.

The prosecution is being led by inspector Christian Cauchi.

Lawyer Yanica Barbara represented the accused.

If you or someone you know needs support, click here to reach out to professional help services availible in Malta.