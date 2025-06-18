menu

Sliema double murder: Jurors taken to crime scene under heavy police presence

Jurors in the double murder trial of Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski were escorted through a tightly secured Locker Street on Wednesday as court proceedings moved to the Sliema crime scene where Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were shot dead in 2020

juliana_zammit jaelle_borg
18 June 2025, 11:34am
by Juliana Zammit / Jaelle Borg
1 min read
Armed police monitored the area during the site visit with jurors on Locker Street in Sliema (Photo: Juliana Zammit/MaltaToday)
There was a heavy presence in Sliema's Locker Street on Wednesday morning during a site visit with the jurors that will decide on the fate of two men accused of carrying out a double homicide on the same street.

People passing through Locker Street had to be escorted by police during the site visit (Photo: Juliana Zammit/MaltaToday)
All corners of the block were closed off to the public. Anyone who needed to pass through the area was being escorted by police through the scene. Journalists were also limited to a designated area.

Police vans and prison guards were on site during the jury visit to the Sliema crime scene (Photo: Juliana Zammit/MaltaToday)
Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski are on trial for the murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, who were shot dead inside their home in Locker Street on 18 August 2020.

Pandolfino, 58, died at the scene after being shot five times in the upper body and neck. His 30-year-old partner, Maciejowski, was killed by a single gunshot to the face. 

A third accomplice, Jesper Kristiansen, pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2024 in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence. He testified against Muka and Dragomanski, describing the murder as a botched robbery.

