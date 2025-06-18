Sliema double murder: Jurors taken to crime scene under heavy police presence

There was a heavy presence in Sliema's Locker Street on Wednesday morning during a site visit with the jurors that will decide on the fate of two men accused of carrying out a double homicide on the same street.

All corners of the block were closed off to the public. Anyone who needed to pass through the area was being escorted by police through the scene. Journalists were also limited to a designated area.

Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski are on trial for the murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, who were shot dead inside their home in Locker Street on 18 August 2020.

Pandolfino, 58, died at the scene after being shot five times in the upper body and neck. His 30-year-old partner, Maciejowski, was killed by a single gunshot to the face.

A third accomplice, Jesper Kristiansen, pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2024 in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence. He testified against Muka and Dragomanski, describing the murder as a botched robbery.