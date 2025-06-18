Man accused of assaulting partner granted bail, will reside with his mother-in-law

A 39-year-old man was arraigned in court and charged with two separate alleged incidents of domestic violence, both involving members of the same family.

The accused, a Swedish national residing in St Julian’s, was charged with using force against his partner on 15 June and with assaulting her again four days earlier. The man pleaded not guilty.

He had voluntarily presented himself at a local police station prior to his arrest.

During the arraignment, the defence requested bail, and as part of the submission, the accused's mother-in-law took the stand as a witness. When asked whether she was aware of the charges, specifically that the man is accused of using violence against her daughter, she confirmed that she was.

Despite this, she said she would be willing to offer accommodation to the accused, stating that he could live with her for the duration of the court proceedings. When asked to confirm that she would ensure he stayed with her and abided by the court's conditions, she answered in the affirmative.

Pressed further by the court about her daughter's relationship with the accused, the woman claimed the couple had lived with her for six months and that her daughter would frequently lose her temper, throw objects, and get into arguments. She also insisted that on multiple occasions she had to step in to stop her daughter, adding, “It’s not his fault.”

The magistrate then asked what she would do if her daughter visited while the accused was staying with her. “I wouldn’t open the door,” she replied. When asked if she would do this to her own daughter, she repeated, “Yes, because she’s crazy. She’s fought with everyone.”

Following this testimony, the court granted bail under several strict conditions: the accused must not approach the victim in any way, is prohibited from entering the St Julian’s residence, must sign once a week at the Birkirkara Police Station, and is required to attend court whenever summoned. Bail was granted against a personal guarantee of €25,000.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb and Marcus Degiorgio are representing the accused while the prosecution is being led by Inspectors Christian Cauchi and Antonella Magri