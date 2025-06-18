Abner Aquilina back in court after stabbing inmate in the eye with pen

Abner Aquilina, who is charged with the murder of Pauline Dembska, faced fresh charges after allegedly stabbing an inmate in the eye with a pen.

Testifying in court, alleged victim Charlo Cutajar said tensions between himself and Aquilina had been simmering for some time within their shared ward. Cutajar said the situation escalated when Aquilina contaminated a shared sugar container with dirt.

The following day, according to Cutajar, Aquilina abruptly and without any warning stabbed him in his right eye using a pen.

Cutajar expressed confusion over the motive behind the sudden attack, stating there had been no immediate argument or provocation at the time.

Another patient housed in the same ward, Mark Gatt, also took the witness stand and confirmed that he witnessed the incident. Gatt testified that the stabbing took place while patients were engaged in routine tasks related to placing a purchase order.

He described Aquilina as suddenly turning toward Cutajar and delivering the blow without any apparent cause.

Gatt said he had no knowledge of any argument preceding the assault, echoing Cutajar’s version of events.

Aquilina first made headlines in January 2022, after being charged with the rape and murder of Paulina Dembska. Her body was discovered in a public garden in Sliema, prompting widespread national outrage and sparking renewed conversations about violence against women and the treatment of mental illness in the criminal justice system.

Following his arrest, Aquilina was transferred to Mount Carmel Hospital’s forensic section after alleged threats and harassment of nursing staff.