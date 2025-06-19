Man suffers serious injuries in Qrendi fireworks factory incident

A 48-year-old man resident in Qrendi was hospitalised on Wednesday night after sustaining serious burn injuries while producing fireworks, the police said.

The man was involved in the manufacture of fireworks at the Lourdes Fireworks Factory at Triq iż-Żellieqa when pyrotechnic material caught fire at around 9pm.

The man was given medical assistance on site and later taken to hospital where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is carrying out an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.