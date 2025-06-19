Horrific car crash leaves one man dead, two seriously injured

A 32-year-old man from Luqa is the latest victim on Malta’s roads after what appears to be a head-on collision that occurred on Triq l-Imdina in Żebbuġ, Malta.

The accident happened at around 10pm on Wednesday between a Renault Captur driven by a 57-year-old man from Dingli and a Honda Civic driven by the 32-year-old. A 28-year-old woman from Attard was a passenger in the Honda Civic.

The Renault driver sustained grievous injuries, while the woman’s condition was not yet known.

Civil Protection Department personnel had to extract the victims from their respective cars. The three people were taken to hospital and the 32-year-old man was certified dead shortly after.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is conducting an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.