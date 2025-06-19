Sliema double murder trial: Defiant Daniel Muka in fresh outburst; judge orders him out of courtroom

Daniel Muka, one of two men standing trial for double murder, disrupted the courtroom once again when proceedings continued on Thursday morning.

Before witnesses started being heard, Judge Natasha Galea Sciberras ordered correctional officers to use the minimum force necessary to bring Muka before her inside the courtroom.

The accused has for the past days refused to be inside the courtroom and was following proceedings via video transmission from another room behind the hall. Muka has rejected the legal representation afforded to him.

On Thursday, upon entering the courtroom escorted by correctional officers, Muka immediately declared his refusal to participate in the hearing, citing concerns over his legal representation.

“I refuse to sit down,” Muka said loudly, standing in defiance before the judge. “She is not my lawyer, and this is breaching my rights. I won’t stay in the courtroom unless I have a lawyer.”

Despite the judge’s instructions to remain seated and allow the session to proceed, Muka continued to resist. “You can say whatever you like,” he insisted, remaining standing.

The accused then expressed unwillingness to remain in court at all. “I do not want to stay in the courtroom,” he warned, prompting the judge to intervene once again.

Following the repeated disruptions and refusal to comply with courtroom protocol, the judge ordered Muka to be removed from the courtroom once again.

Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski are on trial for the murders of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski, who were shot dead inside their home in Locker Street, Sliema, on 18 August 2020.

Pandolfino, 58, died at the scene after being shot five times in the upper body and neck. His 30-year-old partner, Maciejowski, was killed by a single gunshot to the face.

A third accomplice, Jesper Kristiansen, pleaded guilty to the charges in February 2024 in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence. He testified against Muka and Dragomanski, describing the murder as a botched robbery.

On Wednesday, jurors were taken to the site of the murder. All corners of the block were closed off to the public and anyone who needed to pass through the area was being escorted by police. Journalists were also limited to a designated area.

Muka defiantly did not emerge from the van during the site visit.

The prosecution is led by lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri from the Attorney General's office. Muka is being represented by legal aid lawyer Josette Sultana, while Dragomanski is being defended by lawyers José Herrera and Alexander Scerri Herrera. The victims’ families are represented by lawyers Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio.

More to follow.