George Degiorgio asks to testify in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder inquiry

Convicted murderer George Degiorgio has filed an urgent request to provide sworn testimony in the ongoing magisterial inquiry into the 2017 car bomb assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Degiorgio is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the journalist’s murder. Recently, he was also sentenced to life imprisonment for his role in the murder of Carmel Chircop.

Now, Degiorgio has asked the inquiring magistrate to allow him to reveal what he describes as crucial information about the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

In his court application, Degiorgio claims he is coming forward voluntarily and not in exchange for any personal benefit.

The inquiry concerns the explosion that happened on 16 October 2017 on Triq il-Bidnija, which resulted in the death of Caruana Galizia, who was driving a Peugeot 108 at the time.

Acording to the application, Degiorgio told Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud that he wanted to disclose everything he knew about the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. This happened after Degiorgio was found guilty in the murder of Carmel Chircop.

Degiorgio insists that his intention is solely to ensure that "those truly involved are prosecuted and judged" and that "those who had no involvement are not unjustly imprisoned." He said that he seeks no reduction in sentence or other advantage in return for his cooperation.

In his request to the court, Degiorgio asked for a hearing to be scheduled during which he can testify under oath and provide this information to the inquiring magistrate. He stated he is willing to comply with any conditions imposed by the court.