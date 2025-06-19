German woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Floriana

A 57-year-old German woman was seriously injured on Friday afternoon after being hit by a car in Floriana.

The incident happened at around 1:15pm along Xatt Pinto, the police said in a statement. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was struck by a Toyota Ractis driven by a 52-year-old man from Żabbar.

A medical team was called to the scene and the woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has opened an inquiry into the case, while police investigations are ongoing.