menu

German woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Floriana

A 57-year-old German woman was hospitalised with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Xatt Pinto, Floriana

nicole_meilak
19 June 2025, 4:10pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo of the damage provided by the Malta Police Force
Photo of the damage provided by the Malta Police Force

A 57-year-old German woman was seriously injured on Friday afternoon after being hit by a car in Floriana.

The incident happened at around 1:15pm along Xatt Pinto, the police said in a statement. Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was struck by a Toyota Ractis driven by a 52-year-old man from Żabbar.

A medical team was called to the scene and the woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has opened an inquiry into the case, while police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.