Motorcyclist grievously injured in Luqa traffic accident

A 53-year-old man from Żabbar was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Luqa on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at around 10:15am in Triq Ħal Farruġ and involved a Yamaha motorcycle, driven by the injured man, and a Toyota Funcargo driven by a 39-year-old Luqa resident, police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.