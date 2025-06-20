menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gudja traffic collision

23-year-old hospitalised with serious injuries after crash involving motorcycle and car in Triq Dawret il-Gudja

20 June 2025, 8:40am
by Nicole Meilak
File Photo
A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Gudja was seriously injured on Wednesday evening following a traffic collision in Triq Dawret il-Gudja.

The police were alerted to the incident at around 6:30pm and promptly dispatched officers to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash involved a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle ridden by the young man and a Honda Fit driven by a 64-year-old man from Santa Luċija.

A medical team was called to assist, and the injured motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.

