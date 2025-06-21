Another road fatality as woman dies after spending two days in hospital following accident

A woman has died after spending two days in hospital as she was struck by a car in Floriana.

The woman, a 57-year-old German, was hit along Xatt Pinto at around 1:15pm on Thursday. She was hit by a Toyota Ractis driven by a 52-year-old man from Żabbar.

A medical team was called to the scene and the woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has opened an inquiry into the case, while police investigations are ongoing.