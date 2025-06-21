Man found to be residing in Malta illegally after being pulled over for reckless driving

A man was denied bail after appearing in court over serious allegations that emerged following a police inspection in Ħamrun.

The incident took place on 19 June, when police noticed a man driving in a careless manner while using his mobile phone.

Upon being stopped, the accused failed to provide any valid driving documents. The accused, Tala Kasem, had no driver’s licence or insurance documents on him. When questioned by police, he claimed to have the documents at home and was instructed to bring them to the police station.

Kasem presented the documents, but once entered into the police system, two international alerts were triggered, indicating that he was not supposed to be in Malta.

In court, Kasem refused to state whether he was pleading guilty or not, simply replying that he would not answer the question. The defence requested bail, arguing that his father was willing to take responsibility for him and that Kasem had no intention of fleeing. They also suggested that the court could impose restrictions to ensure he remained in Malta during proceedings.

However, the prosecution objected firmly, pointing to the seriousness of the alerts and raising doubts about Kasem’s reliability and the potential difficulty in locating him again if released. After hearing both sides, the court decided to deny bail.

The case remains ongoing.

Prosecution is being led by inspector Ian Vella.