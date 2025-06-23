Man dies after falling five storeys in Gozo apartment block

A 40-year-old Indian man has died after falling five storeys in an apartment block in Triq Giorgio Borġ Olivier, Rabat (Gozo).

Police were informed of the incident at 8:30pm on Sunday. Initial investigations suggested that the man fell from a height of five storeys through an internal yard. According to police, he was locked into his apartment and tried to leave through the window.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to assist but the man was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Simone Grech has opened an inquiry and appointed several experts to help with the investigation. The police’s own investigations are ongoing.