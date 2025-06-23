Three-vehicle collision on Regional Road leads to major traffic jams

Major traffic jams have been reported around Regional Road after a three-vehicle accident led to the closure of both south-bound lanes on Monday morning.

Police said that reports of the accident first came in at around 8:45am. Preliminary investigations show that an Isuzu van, a Mini, and a Honda Civic were involved in a collision.

A spokesperson also said that the Mini was in the middle of the other vehicles and its driver, a 23-year-old woman from Xagħra, sustained some injuries and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Commuters are urged to avoid the area, as traffic jams have been piling up in San Ġwann, Gżira, and St Julian’s.

Police investigations are still ongoing.