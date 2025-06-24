Sliema double murder: Superintendent describes horrific murder scene following botched holdup

Police Superintendent James Grech described the horrific murder scene he found when entering the Sliema residence where Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski were murdered.

The trial by jury of the 2020 double murder of Pandolfino and Maciejowski continued before Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras on Tuesday. Albanian national Daniel Muka, 30, and Serbian national Viktor Dragomanski, 42 are both facing charges linked to their alleged involvement in the murder of Christian Pandolfino, 58, and Ivor Maciejowski, 30, who were shot dead at their Sliema house in Locker Street on 18 August, 2020.

At the start of the sitting, Muka once again told Judge Natasha Galea Sciberras he had instructed legal aid lawyer Josette Sultana not to do anything on his case because she is not his lawyer.

Judge Galea Sciberras asked him: “Will you follow the proceedings quietly without disturbing?”. Once again, he told the court that he will not and cannot stay quiet in the courtroom and he was subsequently removed.

Superintendent takes the stand

Superintendent James Grech took the stand first on Tuesday morning, outlining his involvement while stationed with the homicide squad.

He was in touch with the police sergeant who was already on site and Inspector Mercieca, who had already identified two witnesses, one being Christopher Gauci.

Gauci told police how he witnessed a white car stopping some metres up from the residence, two men came out of the car and approached the residence. Gunshots being fired were heard, and the men were seen again leaving the residence and speeding off in the white car towards Tigne Road. The car was identified as a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Grech explained the gruesome crime upon his arrival at the Sliema residence. The police team on site later left the scene and waited for the forensic unit to show up.

Through CCTV footage analysis, the Volkswagen Tiguan used by the perpetrators during the murder was seen bearing a different registration plate than the one used on the day. Inside the vehicle, investigative police discovered business cards of Paula Pandolfino, Chris Pandolfino’s sister, gold, a wig, surgical masks and gloves, as well as the number plates used on the day of the murder, JED082 in the trunk of the car.

The car was transported to the forensic examination garage.

The three men were seen later in the night at the Dolce Sicilia establishment in Sliema with one of them seen asking for the WIFI password.

On the day of the murders, Muka’s mobile phone localisation was captured in the Portomaso area at St Julian’s at around half eight. After this time, no mobile phone activity was detected, signifying that it was turned off. Localisation showed the mobile phone being used again at around 11pm in Gzira. Grech said that it was clear that during the time of the murders, the mobile phone was purposely switched off.

Daniel Muka’s arrest and interrogation

Superintendent Grech told the court the police received information Muka was seen entering an abandoned house in Floriana, and did not come out.

A team was appointed to raid the house and Muka was arrested. A pistol was found in his possession, loaded with 11 bullets.

The pistol was a Glock 17, with Grech telling jurors that this made sense as six bullets were missing as they were used to kill the two victims. Pandolfino was shot five times. Maciejowski was shot at once in the head, between the eyes.

Upon his arrest Muka was found to be wearing a gold ring and a gold necklace belonging to the victims. Clothes found inside the getaway vehicle were also connected to Muka through DNA analysis. Fingerprints elevated from the car also matched Muka’s.

The suspect also identified Victor Dragomanski from photos, however Muka could not properly identify Jesper Kristansien due to the angle of the photos.

Muka told police that it was Dragomanski who had shot the victims, which later resulted to be incorrect and untrue.

Dragomanski arrested after fleeing police

Police had received information the second suspect was residing at Blue Bay Hotel in Gzira. While police were waiting to arrest Dragomanski behind his hotelroom door, he climbed out of the window and ran for a couple of storeys on roof of buildings.

His attempt to flee did not pan out as he was arrested a few streets over and escorted to police headquarters. The man yelled that Muka “had ruined his life “and that “he killed two people for nothing”.

Police officers instructed him that it was better he remain silent until he is interrogated. Sergeant Josef Gerada has previously testified about Dragomanski’s attempted escape.

Attorney General lawyers Maria Francesca Spiteri and Kevin Valletta are prosecuting. Defence lawyers Mario Mifsud and Josette Sultana are representing Muka, and lawyers José Herrera and Alex Scerri Herrera are representing Dragomanski.

Lawyers Joe and Michaela Giglio are appearing for the families of the victims.