Constitutional Court rules Labour, state illegally took over Birżebbuġa property

A Constitutional Court on Monday found the Labour Party guilty of taking over a private property and breaching the fundamental human rights of its owner.

Located on the Birżebbuġa seafront, the property was converted into a party club back in the 1980s.

The piece of land involved was previously a hotel. Following this, the property was used as a telephone exchange and later as a government lodging. Placed under a requisition order in August 1979, the owners had been summoned by former Lands Minister Joe Brincat and were presented with an “all-or-nothing deal.”

Allegedly, the minister told the owners that leasing the property to the Labour Party would benefit them since the property would remain under requisition anyway. Thus, the appellants complied at first.

On 16 September 1980, after vacating the premises, the government handed the property to the Labour Party, who took over and leased it while entering into a contract with the previous owner.

The appellants later contested the legality of this occupation, asserting a breach of the right to the enjoyment of their property as guaranteed under the Maltese Constitution and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The first Constitutional Court judgment noted how the owners at the time were forced to accept this unjust lease. The court recognized the breach but awarded damages that the appellants deemed inadequate since the court refused to order eviction of the political entities.

In Monday’s ruling, the court confirmed that the appellants' rights under Article 1 of the First Protocol of the ECHR had been violated, affirming the constitutional protection of property ownership. However, the Court reformed the prior award of damages.

The original pecuniary damages of approximately €993,462 were annulled, and €830,000 in damages were awarded. This was based on a detailed valuation of rent determined by Maltese rent laws. Moral damages of €20,000 were also awarded in recognition of the infringement of dignity and peace caused by the unlawful occupation.

The court ordered half of the moral damages to be paid jointly by the Attorney General and the Housing Authority and the other half payable by the Labour Party.

The court was clear in its ruling the compensation is to be paid by both the Maltese Government and by the Labour Party.

“The defendant party was complicit with the public authority in bringing about what led to the violation of the owners’ rights. The defendant tenants are equally responsible, along with the state, for the breach of the plaintiffs’ rights, and therefore it is appropriate that the remedy be granted against them as well,” the court stated.

The court also ordered the property be evicted by the Labour Party within two months.

The plaintiffs were represented by lawyer Edward DeBono.