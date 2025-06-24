Five more homeless individuals arraigned over begging and vagrancy charges

Another five homeless individuals were arraigned in court on Tuesday afternoon and charged with loitering, begging in public and vagrancy.

The five, aged between 29 and 50 and hailing from Somalia, Nigeria, Kenya, and Sudan, appeared separately before the presiding Magistrate with the exception of two Somali nationals who were arraigned together.

Three of them pleaded not guilty however the two Somalis admitted to begging in St Julian’s.

The prosecuting inspector referenced recent judgments issued earlier this month, where twelve homeless individuals faced the same charges of vagrancy and begging in public.

The move to prosecute homeless people drew criticism from indiviuals and NGOs, who slammed the government for failing to protect them.

These all received two-month detention sentences and thus, the prosecuting inspector requested a similar punishment.

The defence asked for the judgment to be forwarded to the respective Ministers responsible for justice, home affairs, and social policy to highlight the circumstances faced by such individuals, hoping for support that might prevent future offences.

No bail request was made by the defence and the two men accused were remanded in custody pending sentencing on 4 July at 9.30am.

Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott represented the accused. Inspector Gabria Gatt prosecuted.