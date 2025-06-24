Italian teenager on holiday lands in the dock as cab drive escalates into heated argument

An Italian teenager from Naples has pleaded guilty to causing voluntary damage to a vehicle whilst on holiday with his friends.

The incident took place just three hours before his scheduled flight back home to Italy.

The incident unraveled following a cab drive, when the young man realised he had forgotten his mobile phone in the vehicle after being dropped off. The driver went back to the drop off location to give the lost mobile phone back to the teenager but asked for a €50 payment in return, complaining that he had lost money and time returning his item.

The situation then escalated into a heated argument and the taxi driver withheld the mobile phone since the young man would not pay. The driver did not hand over the phone and began driving off. In a rush of anger, the young boy punched and smashed the windscreen and also caused dents to the car door of the vehicle. The damages amounted to a total of €2,680.

The cab driver proceeded to the nearest police station, reporting the incident. The young man immediately admitted to causing the damage. By the next morning, the full amount incurred in damages had been deposited in the cab driver’s bank account by the young man’s parents.

The cab driver himself took to the stand to confirm that he had received the money.

Prosecuting Inspector Elton Buckingham vouched for the young man in court and said that this was clearly a mistake arising from a situation of anger. He stated that the young man cooperated at all times.

Magistrate Abigail Critien found him guilty of the charges and awarded him a conditional discharge for a period of 1 year.