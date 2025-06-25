Sliema double murder trial: Judge rejects Dragomanski’s request for possible clemency in punishment

The judge in the murder trial of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski has refused a request for clemency in sentencing.

Albanian national Daniel Muka, 30, and Serbian national Viktor Dragomanski, 42 are both facing charges linked to their alleged involvement in the murder of Christian Pandolfino, 58, and Ivor Maciejowski, 30. The couple were shot dead at their Sliema house in Locker Street on August 18, 2020.

Once again, Muka was ordered to follow proceedings from a separate room as he did not agree to sit quietly without disturbing.

On Wednesday morning, lawyers Jose Herrera and Alex Scerri Herrera, appearing for Viktor Dragomanski requested the judge to suggest to the jurors the possibility of clemency in punishment as stated by Article 494 of the criminal code.

This provision grants leeway to the jurors to offer a recommendation for a pardon or mitigation of punishment. Judge Natasha Galea Sciberras later retired to her chambers to decide on the request but she denied the request laid down by the defence team.

Yesterday's sitting saw the jury once again being walked through the crime scene of the botched robbery, as witnesses also described the arrest of Daniel Muka.

On Tuesday, Superintendent James Grech told the court the police received information Muka was seen entering an abandoned house in Floriana, and did not come out.

A team was appointed to raid the house and Muka was arrested. A pistol was found in his possession, loaded with 11 bullets.

The pistol was a Glock 17, with Grech telling jurors that this made sense as six bullets were missing as they were used to kill the two victims. Pandolfino was shot five times. Maciejowski was shot at once in the head, between the eyes.

Upon his arrest Muka was found to be wearing a gold ring and a gold necklace belonging to the victims. Clothes found inside the getaway vehicle were also connected to Muka through DNA analysis. Fingerprints elevated from the car also matched Muka’s.

The suspect also identified Victor Dragomanski from photos, however Muka could not properly identify Jesper Kristansien due to the angle of the photos.

Muka told police that it was Dragomanski who had shot the victims, which later resulted to be incorrect and untrue.