Court of Appeal confirms Carmelo Abela’s libel win over Jason Azzopardi's HSBC heist claims

The appeal was denied on the basis that it was not justified and there was a lack of sufficient facts to back the statements he had published about Abela. The comments were defamatory, rather than an expression of opinion, the court ruled.

The two men’s dispute relates to a post published on Facebook in 2021, where Azzopardi linked Abela to the 2010 failed robbery at the HSBC branch in Qormi. At the time, Abela held office at the same bank.

The post in question did not mention Abela by name, however the court reiterated that Abela could have been easily identified without much thought. In its decision the court also took into consideration that the bank branch had never took any action against Abela in connection with the incident and have instead promoted him as their employee.

The claims were first made by Vince Muscat, known as “Il-Koħħu”, who had claimed that a minister had been an accomplice in the hold up. He also claimed that Carmelo Abela and Chris Cardona had “given instructions in order for the heist at HSBC’s Head Office to go ahead.

Thus, the court reiterated that the allegations were based on claims made by well-known criminals. Carmelo Abela has repeatedly denied the allegations linking him to the botched attempt.

PL blasts Azzopardi and PN

Reacting to the judgement, the Labour Party said that this confirms that Azzopardi was lying and had cast an unfair shadow on Abela.

"This sentence confirms how much the Nationalist Party protects and gives refuge to whoever in our country thinks that he has a divine right to make false allegations on people," the governing party said.

The PL concluded by stating that Carmelo Abela is a politician of integrity while the PN "has ended up as a party of liars."