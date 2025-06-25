Court denies warrant of injunction filed against stand relocation at Marsaxlokk Sunday market

The First Hall of the Civil Court has denied an application for a warrant of prohibitory injunction applied for by two individuals selling products at the Marsaxlokk Sunday market.

The two street hawkers filed the request in response to the Marsaxlokk Local Council’s decision to relocate their stand a few metres away from their previous location.

The Local Council submitted a reply to the claimants following the application, stating that the injunction request is baseless, frivolous and unfounded in terms of both fact and law.

The decision to relocate the claimant’s particular stand came about in an effort to improve organisation at the Sunday market and after several meetings held with market operators. Contrary to what the claimants allege, there was nothing sudden or harsh in the decision to relocate their stand, the local council argued.

The two individuals were also informed well in advance about the change that was to happen such that they were not caught by surprise. Their decision to relocate market stalls was the result of proper consultation and communication.

The council argued that the court should dismiss the request because the injunction is procedurally flawed, does not meet the legal criteria as required by law and that it is being misused to block a decision that was properly discussed and communicated.

Furthermore, the council emphasised that a warrant of prohibitory injunction is an exceptional legal remedy and the law requires two cumulative conditions for it to be granted. The claimant must first show that they have a right that needs protecting and there must be a prima facie appearance that this right exists.

The claimants had absolutely no legal right since nothing is actually being taken from them. The individuals will still have an allocated space, just a few metres up from the original stand. The disagreement with the relocation does not give them an automatic right to stop it, the Local Council argued.

In light of the council’s response, Mr Justice Henri Mizzi denied the request in light of the fact that it was rather obvious that the necessity of the warrant was lacking. The court did not even need to assess whether a prima facie right to stop the relocation existed but added that this element was not even demonstrated by the claimaints.

The Marsaxlokk Local Council was represented by lawyer Zack Esmail.