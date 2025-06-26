Man avoids jail time after causing bomb scare at Malta Airport

A 24-year-old Slovenian man was handed a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to spreading a false bomb threat that triggered emergency procedures at Malta International Airport.

Jure Virant, born in Slovenia, was charged in court after causing public alarm on Wednesday morning when he made a false declaration that led authorities to believe there may be an explosive device at the airport.

The incident occurred at around 7:30am, prompting an immediate and coordinated response by security personnel and other emergency services.

Virant, who has no fixed address in Malta and works as a delivery person in Slovenia, was arrested on the spot and taken into custody. He later pleaded guilty to intentionally spreading false information likely to cause public alarm or disturb the peace, and making a false statement to an authorised official regarding luggage that was to be carried on a flight.

The magistrate spoke to the accused directly in court, stressing the serious consequences of his actions. “Because of this ‘joke’, many people wasted their time. Time and resources were wasted. And you ended up sleeping in the lock-up,” the magistrate said, urging the man to reflect on the impact of his behavior and avoid similar actions in the future.

In its final ruling, the court found Virant guilty but issued a conditional discharge, meaning no punishment would be enforced if he does not commit another offence within the next year.