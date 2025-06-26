Sliema double murder: Prosecution, defence deliver final arguments ahead of jury deliberation

The prosecution and defence delivered their final arguments in the high-profile double murder trial involving accused Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski, with the session taking place before Judge Natasha Galea Sciberras in Hall 22.

In her address prosecution lawyer Maria Francesca laid out the argument that Daniel Muka should be found guilty based on what she described as a “complete chain of evidence.” She reminded the jury that in Muka’s initial statement, he had denied any involvement in the crime.

However, in a subsequent statement, he admitted to entering the victims’ residence, claiming he was the first to do so, while still denying that he was the one who pulled the trigger.

The prosecution pointed to forensic evidence presented by Marisa Cassar, including DNA found on the trigger of the firearm, which matched only Muka. In addition, the victims' blood was found on a shirt belonging to Muka, further strengthening the link between him and the act of violence.

Calling the shooting “malicious” and not simply unlawful, the prosecution asked jurors to also consider where the victims were shot, in vital organs such as the heart and brain, arguing this shows a clear intent to kill rather than an accidental or panicked act during a robbery.

She insisted when Muka entered the house without permission and used a firearm, his intent was never to simply commit theft, but rather to execute a planned murder.

Turning to Viktor Dragomanski, the prosecution maintained that although he did not fire any shots, he was still present at the crime scene and, crucially, did nothing to stop Muka, despite allegedly seeing him enter the house armed. She argued that Dragomanski was fully aware of the weapon and its potential, describing it as “one of the deadliest weapons a person can carry.”

She concluded firmly that in the prosecution’s view, clemency for Dragomanski would not be appropriate given his presence and passive involvement in the fatal incident.

Defence: Dragomanski had no knowledge of murder plan

In response, defence lawyer José Herrera used his kontra-replika, the right to reply last in criminal proceedings, to argue Viktor Dragomanski was never aware of any murder plan, and his client is being unjustly linked to the actions of another man.

Herrera began by reminding the jury of the presumption of innocence, asserting that guilt must be proven not by speculation or emotion, but by clear, direct evidence. He said the prosecution was relying on emotive arguments, which, though understandable in a case involving the deaths of two innocent people, should not replace the rigorous legal standard of proof required in a court of law.

The defence argument was built on the testimony of Jesper Kristiansen, another individual involved in the case. He was handed a 40-year jail term over his involvement in the holdup after a judge accepted a plea deal.

Herrera stressed Kristiansen had no incentive to lie and received no legal benefits for cooperating.

According to Kristiansen’s statement, verified as consistent and credible by the police, he was in a car with Muka when they encountered Dragomanski.

He had asked Muka to stop so he could greet Viktor Dragomanski. At that point, Muka asked Kristiansen whether Viktor was “a good guy”, then invited him to act as a lookout for the break-in.

Herrera was emphatic that Dragomanski was only made aware of a break-in, not of any intent to commit murder.

He also challenged the logic of the prosecution’s claim: “If Muka had planned a cold-blooded murder, why would he spontaneously involve someone at the last minute? Why would he need a lookout at all?”

He also highlighted the absence of any prior surveillance or planning involving Dragomanski. Kristiansen and Muka, according to evidence, had previously scoped out the residence without Viktor’s knowledge or involvement.

Addressing the weapon itself, Herrera said there were no discussions about firearms in Viktor’s presence, and there is no proof that Dragomanski knew a gun would be used.

Herrera also cited the prosecution’s statement that the three men left the scene looking unbothered. He says Kristiansen and Dragomanski are seen walking closely together, separated from Muka, suggesting a degree of detachment from the gunman. Upon returning to the car, Kristiansen —according to his own testimony—confronted Muka, shocked and asking what he had done.

He added, that both Kristiansen and Dragomanski’s statements corroborate each other, particularly in confirming that it was Muka who had stolen a getaway car, altered its number plates, and most critically, carried out the shootings.

“If Muka had this ‘demonic’ plan, he should be the one held accountable—not someone who was kept in the dark,” Herrera said.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations in the coming days.