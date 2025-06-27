Man who punched partner in ear claims self-defence when charged with domestic violence

A 44-year-old man has been charged in court with domestic violence offences following an altercation that allegedly took place on 25 June at a residence in Marsaskala.

The incident reportedly involved physical harm to his long-term partner, with whom he shares a 19-year relationship and two children.

According to the prosecution, the situation escalated from a verbal argument to a violent episode during which the accused allegedly punched the victim in the left ear. The woman was subsequently admitted to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police inspectors were informed of the situation around 10pm on the same day after assistance was requested from the Domestic Violence Unit. The accused reportedly showed visible scratches and bloodstains on his undershirt while under interrogation with the inspector, and when questioned about the injuries, he claimed that his partner had scratched him during the dispute and that he had acted in self-defence.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, allegedly committed in the presence of the couple’s children. The prosecution underlined the seriousness of the incident, particularly given the presence of the minors, and voiced concerns about the possibility of the accused tampering with evidence or approaching the victim.

The defence presented the accused’s mother as a witness to confirm the address where he would be residing if released on bail.

Despite objections from the prosecution, the court granted the accused bail under strict conditions. He is prohibited from approaching the family residence or making contact with his partner and children. He must report to the police station twice a week and provide a €2,500 deposit along with a personal guarantee of €5,000.

At the defence's request, and with no objection from the prosecution, the court also imposed a temporary ban on the publication of names to protect the identities of those involved.

Lawyer Valentina Cassar is prosecuting.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are representing the accused.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech is presiding over proceedings.

The case is ongoing.