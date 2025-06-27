Man, 70, is denied bail after being charged with raping eight-year-old granddaughter

A 70-year-old man appeared in court on Friday charged with raping his granddaughter when she was eight and nine years old.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include rape of a minor under 12, participation in sexual acts with a child, and corruption of a minor.

The girl, now 11, reported the abuse to police on 29 April 2024, alleging the incidents took place at her grandfather’s home during the years she was eight and nine.

A magisterial inquiry was launched following the report, and the accused was arrested last Thursday after the inquiry concluded.

Police Inspector Wayne Buhagiar told the court the delay in arresting the man was due to the ongoing inquiry. The accused’s wife informed police he suffers from mental health issues and had received treatment, including a referral to Mater Dei Hospital.

The minor is currently under a care order. The accused has not seen the girl for years, and their last meetings were supervised by social workers, defence lawyer Marcus Degiorgio told the court.

Degiorgio requested bail, highlighting the accused’s diagnoses of schizophrenia and dementia. Prosecutor Jurgen Dalli opposed bail, noting that the accused and the girl’s mother, his daughter, were seen embracing outside court and that mental health conditions are not sufficient grounds for release.

He added the accused only learned of the investigation upon arrest.

The court heard the minor did not testify directly before the magistrate but spoke to a court-appointed child expert. The accused’s wife and another daughter testified about his medical condition and medication, confirming no contact with the victim in nearly two years. The prosecution noted the defence did not call the accused’s psychiatrist to confirm his condition.

Bail was denied, and Magistrate Jean Paul Grech recommended a psychiatric assessment to determine the accused’s suitability for detention at the Forensic Unit.

The court ordered the prosecution to summon the minor and other witnesses promptly.

A publication ban was issued on the names of the accused, the victim, and their residence, alongside a protection order for the minor.