Sliema double murder: Jury begins deliberations

After 12 days of proceedings, emotional testimonies, and dramatic court appearances, the trial of Daniel Muka and Viktor Dragomanski is nearing its end, as jurors were sent to deliberate on a verdict.

The trial, presided over by Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberrasa concluded on Saturday afternoon as the judge completed her final address to the jury, summarising the evidence presented and outlining the legal principles that must guide their decision.

Muka and Dragomanski are accused of executing the fatal shooting of Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski on 18 August 2020. The victims, were found dead in their home, both having suffered gunshot wounds. Prosecutors argued the murders were the result of a planned armed robbery that spiralled into lethal violence.

One other man, Jesper Kristiansen, has already pleaded guilty for his involvement in the fatal episode and is currently serving a 40-year prison sentence.

In her final directions the judge reminded jurors of the burden of proof required in a criminal trial and the need to reach a unanimous or majority verdict based on evidence, not speculation or emotion.

The jury was then formally sent out to begin deliberating behind closed doors in a process that could take hours, depending on the complexity of discussions.

Dragomanski is being defended by lawyers José Herrera and Alexander Scerri Herrera. The victims’ families are represented by lawyers Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio. The prosecution is led by lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri from the Attorney General's office.