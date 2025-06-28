Man in court on his wedding day after allegedly biting fiancée in heated argument

A 29-year-old man from Żabbar was denied bail after allegedly assaulting his partner just one day before they were due to get married.

Dylan Agius appeared before the magistrate Magistrate facing multiple charges related to domestic violence after a heated argument broke out on Friday, 27 June, at around noon, when his partner told him she no longer wished to go through with their wedding.

According to police testimony, officers were alerted to a domestic disturbance in Triq il-Kunvent, Żabbar.

Upon arrival, they found the woman lying on the floor and Agius reportedly shouting at her. The victim later claimed that during the confrontation, Agius bit her hand, burned more than €150 in cash while also smashing Kinder eggs belonging to children who were not theirs.

The accused was charged with instilling fear of violence, causing slight injuries.

Despite initially filing a police report, the victim later told the court she wished to drop the charges. This was noted by the prosecution as a repeat of a similar withdrawal in two previous domestic violence case involving Agius last year.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

His father testified that he was willing to house his son if bail was accepted.

However, citing the risk of witness tampering and the repeated pattern of domestic violence, the court denied bail.